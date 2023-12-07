Firefighters traumatised by Grenfell Tower fire to receive compensation

More than 100 firefighters who tackled the Grenfell Tower fire are to receive compensation as part of an out of court settlement with Kensington and Chelsea Council.

Councillors have agreed to settle with a group of 114 firefighters who were at the west London tower block blaze on June 14 2017, which killed 72 people.

Many of the firefighters who responded to the tragedy were left traumatised, and a number of them developed post-traumatic stress disorder.

Four more "defendants" are involved in the claim against Kensington and Chelsea Council, including “those who were involved in the refurbishment of Grenfell Tower”, according to a council report.

Firefighters spraying water after the west London tower blaze. Credit: Victoria Jones/PA

Details of the settlement are being kept confidential, with an agreement expected to be finalised within the next three weeks.

“The council has worked with other defendants to ensure that valid claims are resolved and compensated, in a way that mitigates the financial impact on the public purse,” council chief executive Maxine Holdsworth said.

She adds in the report: “Although this paper uses the legal term ‘defendants’ the council has always been clear that it is not trying to, and would not, defend the decisions made and actions taken that led to the tragedy.

“As with the Grenfell Tower Public Inquiry the council is open, transparent, and proactive when it comes to highlighting the mistakes the council made.”

Mark Rowe, Fire Brigades Union national officer said: "We are able to confirm that our members have provisionally agreed a settlement for their injuries, and will be saying more shortly in agreement with all parties."

