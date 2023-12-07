Investigation launched as ULEZ camera explodes in the street

An investigation is underway after ULEZ camera exploded in a residential street in south-east London yesterday evening.

Police were called to Willersley Avenue, Sidcup, shortly after 6.45pm following reports of an explosion.

A bystander who filmed the aftermath said the blast damaged a nearby van and fence, leaving shrapnel across the ground.

"It's like a World War Two explosion just went off," he added.

The Metropolitan Police, who attended the scene along with the London Fire Brigade, said no one was injured.

No arrests have been made yet, with investigations underway to find out what caused the explosion.

Bexley Council said the road was closed as emergency services attended the scene.

It said in a statement: "Whilst our position against the ULEZ expansion is clear we do not condone vandalism or criminal damage of any kind should this prove to be the cause of this incident."

A TfL spokesperson said: “We are working with the Met police to investigate the circumstances of this incident.

"Thankfully no-one was injured. We urge anyone with information to contact the police."

The Met has urged anyone with information to phone 101, quoting CAD 5819/06DEC.

"Similarly anyone who sees anyone or anything suspicious by or on a ULEZ camera should not approach and should contact police," the force added.

