A robber has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 20 years after stabbing two officers in London’s West End in September last year.

25-year-old Mohamed Rahman stabbed police constable Joseph Gerrard in the neck and chest following a police pursuit.

He stabbed Pc Alannah Mulhall in the arm while intoxicated in the same attack early on September 16 2022.

The stab wounds on constable Gerrard were allegedly “targeting where the Met (stab) vest did not provide protection”.

The attack was all captured on Met Police body worn cameras, which was shown as evidence in court.

Dramatic bodycam footage, released by the Met, shows how the police chase unfolded on foot through the streets of London's busy West End. Credit: Met Police

The officers, who were attached to the Met’s Central West Command Unit responsible for policing Westminster, have both told how they experienced enduring pain and extensive changes to their lives after the incident.

Rahman, from Notting Hill, west London, was convicted in October after a trial at Kingston Crown Court of the attempted murder of Pc Gerrard and grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent against Pc Mulhall.

Mohamed Rahman was convicted of attempted murder and assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Credit: PA

He was also convicted of assault occasioning actual bodily harm against Pc Richard Ulla, two counts of threatening a person in a public place with a bladed article against two other officers and possession of a bladed article.

Rahman was further found guilty of robbing a member of the public, Mark Graven, which triggered the police pursuit.

He was given a minimum term of 20 years, minus the 449 days he has already spent on remand.