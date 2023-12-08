Three school children from West London have recited a poem at the foot of the Trafalgar Square Christmas tree as its lights were switched on.

Alexander, Beatriz and Tilly-Jo from the local the local St Mary of the Angels Catholic Primary School as part of The Poetry Society's Look North More Often project.

The year-6 students were surrounded by thousands of sightseers last night (7 December) as they read Isabel Galleymore’s poem ‘T is for Tree’.

The Poetry Society will also release a podcast featuring the children reading the poem and speaking about their experience of taking part in the project.

The poem shines a spotlight on biodiversity and also reflects on bringing Norway and London together through the annual Christmas tree gift.

The tree is given as a token of gratitude for British support to Norway during the Second World War, and is considered a symbol of enduring friendship and international cooperation with Norway. 2023 is the 76th anniversary of the tradition.

This year’s tree is a 19-metre Norwegian spruce from the Nordmarka Forest, cut down by The Lord Mayor of Westminster Cllr Patricia McAllister and The Mayor of Oslo Anne Lindboe, during a felling ceremony on Friday 24 November.

The poem will also feature on a lightbox near the base of the tree throughout the festive season until 6 January 2024 to an estimated visiting audience of 3 million.

Eco-poet Isabel said, "I wanted to write a poem that honoured the tree as a household for all creatures – from robins and goldcrests to weevils and caterpillars – over the different seasons.

"All trees are multi-species gatherings, but the Christmas tree is special in that it includes us at this festive time of year."

You can read the full poem on the foot of the Trafalgar Sqaure tree, or online.