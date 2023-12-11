A woman has been granted conditional bail after appearing in court charged with four counts of manslaughter after her two sets of twin sons were killed in a fire in south London in 2021.

Deveca Rose appeared at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Monday (11 December), where she gave no indication of pleas.

Her four children - two sets of twins - Leyton and Logan Hoath both 3 years old and and Kyson and Bryson Hoath both four, died after a fire at a property in Collingwood Road, in Sutton on December 16 2021.

Two sets of twins - Kyson, Bryson, Leyton and Logan, aged four and three - holding hands Credit: Facebook/Jason Hoath

Deveca Rose is also accused of child abandonment contrary to the Children and Young Persons Act 1933.

District judge Sarah Turnock added conditions to Rose’s bail and sent the case to the Old Bailey, where the defendant will be due to attend a plea and trial preparation hearing on January 8 next year.

The judge told Rose: “You are charged with very serious offences and if you were found guilty of any or all of these offences… it is likely you would go to prison for a significant period of time.”

Rose, who attended court with family members, was twice asked by the judge to look at her while she was speaking to her.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said: “Officers understand the significant impact on the local community following this devastating incident, and they would like to reassure people that this extremely complex investigation continues, supported by partner agencies including the Crown Prosecution Service and London Fire Brigade."

In a statement given to MailOnline after the fire, Dalton Hoath, the father of the boys, said: “Myself and my family are utterly devastated by this tragic loss.

“They were bright, caring, loveable boys, but most of all sons, brothers, grandsons, great-grandsons, nephews and cousins."