Carol chaos: Event cancelled as 7,000 TikTokers descend on London service

Play Brightcove video

Video from TiokTok@Alex Skinner

A popular carolling event in London has been cancelled by its organiser after thousands turned up after seeing it on TikTok.

St Peter’s Church in Bethnal Green said its upcoming Columbia Road Carols, due to be held on December 13 and 20, would no longer go ahead.

The event, held within the Columbia Road evening markets, is usually held every Wednesday in December. Images and footage shared on social media from the last carolling event on Wednesday showed a huge crowd packed tightly into the road. In a statement, St Peter’s said: “With regret we formally announce that carols will not be taking place on Wednesday 13th and 20th December on Columbia Road this year. “The crowds of over 7,000 present last week were of such volume on the road that there was a danger to public safety. “We are grateful to God and to those working at the event that there were no serious injuries. “Columbia Road carols has been a great partnership between the shopkeepers on the road, the local community and the parish church. As the church we cherish these relationships. “This decision is in support of our community which had became dangerously overrun. Furthermore, this decision is on the strong advice of the police and local authority. “We sincerely hope that the shops will now be able to remain open on Wednesday evenings.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...