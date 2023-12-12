New song released by Big Zuu to give voice to Grenfell community

Rapper Big Zuu has released a song in support of Grenfell campaigners.

The track was released on Spotify on Monday and is titled No Justice 4 Grenfell, No Peace.

It aims to voice how the Grenfell community feel they are “not being heard” by the “delayed” public inquiry report into the fire which killed 72 people in June 2017.

Campaigners gathered near the Wall of Truth at the Grenfell Tower to launch the new track on Sunday – which saw rapper Zuhair Hassan, known professionally as Big Zuu, join forces with Toddla T, a local music producer.

It was announced by the Grenfell Inquiry in November that its final report will not be published before April next year.

All proceeds for the new track will be given to Justice4Grenfell and the Hope Garden Credit: Jeff Moore/Justice4Grenfell/PA

Damel Carayol, whose two family members, Khadijah Saye and Mary Mendy, died in the fire said: “We are still waiting for justice; we are watching you and now you can hear us.”

Yvette Williams, group organiser for Justice4Grenfell, said: “(Six and a half) years on, with countless peaceful protests and a shamefully delayed public inquiry report, it is clear that being quiet doesn’t work.

“So maybe if we are loud, the Government will hear us.

“Maybe if we are loud they will listen and serve justice to the 72 plus who died needlessly in our community that night on June 14 2017.”

All proceeds from the song will be going to victim and survivor support group Justice4Grenfell and Grenfell memorial garden the Hope Garden.

Some of the lyrics of the track include: “Feels like we’ve been waiting for time but we will never forget and we’re here to remind.

The remains of Grenfell Tower in London Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA

“Families who went through sacrifice need a vice to make sure what they need is prioritised in their mind.

“Show them that we’ve never been afraid for a change from the west to the east.

“It don’t matter where you’re from we’re all the same.

“Take it to the streets, there’s power when we walk.

“No justice for Grenfell, no peace.”

– No Justice 4 Grenfell, No Peace is available on Spotify.

