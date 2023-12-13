Bed bugs force library to close as pest controllers are called in

A library has been forced to close after bed bugs were spotted and pest controllers called to intervene.

Northolt library said a "small number" of bugs were spotted, adding in a statement: "We are contacting professional pest controllers who will advise us on the best way to treat the bugs and we will provide you with regular updates once we have considered their advice.

"We apologise for any inconvenience this situation may cause and thank residents and library staff for your understanding."

The library said residents could alternatively use Northolt Leisure library at Northolt Leisure Centre.

"If you would need support from the Community Hub, the nearest Hub is Southall Library, The Dominion Centre, 112 The Green, Southall, UB2 4BQ. You may be able to access support from the other Community Hubs located at Acton Library and Ealing Central Library," a statement added.

Earlier this year Ealing Central Library temporarily closed after bedbugs were found.

A council spokesperson said: "Regular inspections and vigilance are advised to spot bugs early and treat them, which is exactly what has happened in Northolt Library."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...