A driver who blew double the drink drive limit is “lucky to be alive” after careering off the A3 in Esher, Surrey Police said.

The vehicle was wrecked after landing in the verge and had to be lifted from the bank by the side of a slip road.

The car landed in brambles and specialist road traffic officers were sent to inspect the damage.

The top and front of the car is barely visible with windows smashed and airbags activated.

Emergency services recovering the car in Surrey Credit: X/@SurreyRoadCops

Recovery workers attached a tow line to the car so it could be brought up out of the verge and onto the side of the road by a special lorry.

Surrey’s Roads Policing Unit said via Twitter: “The A3 Esher off slip SB is currently closed due to this RTC, the driver is has blown double the drink drive limit at the roadside and is lucky to be alive! Here's a further stark reminder of why drink driving kills, amazing this driver had NO injuries.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...