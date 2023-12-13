First ULEZ vandal sentenced after painting camera using wasp spray can

Play Brightcove video

Stephen Nunn tried to avoid any attention when he left court

A self-employed carpenter has become the first person to be punished by a court for vandalising a ULEZ camera.

Stephen Nunn, 60, covered the camera with white paint using an anti-wasp spray on a pole, activated by a rope.

Bromley Magistrates Court ordered him to do 100 hours unpaid work after he pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage.

Nunn, of Corkscrew Hill, West Wickham was dressed in black when he attacked the camera in Hayes Lane on October 27th.

White paint sprayed on the ULEZ camera Credit: CPS

Prosecutor Dmytro Palamarchuk told the court there was “a very high degree of planning involved”.

Nunn was arrested by police who found anti-ULEZ posters - and ‘bladerunner’ stickers at his home. The Bladerunners is a shadowy group which claims to have stolen or attacked dozens of cameras.

Nunn’s solicitor told the court his client was frustrated at the impact ULEZ was having on his business.

The £12.50 daily charge was also affecting his ability to care for his brother who has mental health issues.

But he admitted the attack on the camera was a ‘mad decision’ and he was remorseful.

The court heard Nunn had no previous convictions and the offence was ‘out of character’.

Deputy District Judge Louise Balmain told him ULEZ cameras were “intended to protect individuals from harmful particles’ and his actions could not be condoned.

Nunn was also ordered to pay almost £350 in costs and damages.

