Floods leave cars stranded in South London

Video from X@CharlieRobery

Cars were left stranded in floodwater in part of South London last night.

Dozens of firefighters were called to Abbey Wood where a cordon was put in place near Yarnton Way and Harrow Manorway.

Emergency services said all drivers managed to leave their cars safely.

"Efforts are ongoing by partners to clear standing water from the area," London Fire Brigade said.

"The Brigade was called at 1815 and the incident was left in the care of the relevant water authority at 2131.

"Two fire engines from Bexley and Erith fire stations and two fire and rescue units from Bexley and Lewisham fire stations are at the scene.

"Firefighters have also been at the scene of flooding on Nathan Way in Plumstead where a road closure was in place."

The cause of the flood is unclear.

