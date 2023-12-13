A "depraved" sex offender who raped a woman while she was unconscious on the Piccadilly Line near Heathrow has been jailed.

Ryan Johnston, 37, was sentenced to nine years and placed on the sex offenders register for life.

In total he was found guilty of one count of rape, one count of attempted rape, two counts of sexual assault, and one count of outraging public decency.

A court heard how Johnston walked confidently through the carriage and approached a young woman who was asleep.

He sexually assaulted her and then raped her as she sat unconscious.

The attack was witnessed by a tourist and his young son who reported what they had seen to police later that morning.

Johnston was arrested at Brixton prison in December 2022 where he was serving time for burglary.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Kathrine Spencer said: "The offences committed by Ryan Johnston show him to be a dangerous individual who viewed women with contempt.

“He was simply concerned with his own sexual gratification at any cost. I hope this sends out a strong message to survivors of these offences that we will do all we can to bring offenders to justice to make society a safer place."

Ryan Johnston was also found to have carried out a sexual act in front of two other women

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Paul Attwell of BTP’s Major, Serious and Organised Crime Unit, said:

“Johnston’s brazen attack in front of witnesses highlights his lack of shame or remorse for his actions, something which continued throughout his trial. I am thankful his violence and despicable actions have been recognised by the guilty verdicts and significant sentence.

“His depraved actions will have a life-long impact on the victim and those who witnessed this. I am thankful for their bravery throughout this investigation. I hope they can now find some comfort in the fact justice has been served.”

