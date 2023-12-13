Play Brightcove video

Tap above to watch Stephen Fry's interview with Good Morning Britain

Stephen Fry said a mix of painkillers and physiotherapy helped get the actor and broadcaster back on his feet after a horrific fall from the stage at London's O2.

Speaking to Good Morning Britain the 66-year-old described the moment he plunged to the floor at a festival of AI and transformational tech, called CogX.

Fry said he was lucky to walk again after suffering a string of painful injuries, adding: "[The fall] was pretty nasty. I broke my leg in two places, my pelvis in four places, a bunch of ribs.

"So it was really quite serious and actually painkillers helped. Obviously they reduce the pain but they mean the physio can get you on your feet earlier".

Fry spoke about the treatment he received while he was in hospital and said a surgeon told him that if he did not take the painkillers he was prescribed he would be recovering for "months and months."

The accident happened when Fry took a bow after giving a lecture at the AI event, unaware that part of the stage had a large drop onto concrete.

"The orthopedic surgeon said he had treated people who had a fall from lesser heights who who might not walk again, because the one thing or two things you don't want to hit are your skull or your spine. And I was very fortunate that I didn't."

Organisers of the CogX Festival launched an investigation into the fall and were "deeply concerned". The local council also received an accident report.

Stephen Fry is set to return to ITV1 as host of quiz show Jeopardy! in the New Year.

