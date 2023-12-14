The leader of Islington Council said an attack on the menorah lights at Islington Green was "utterly appalling".

Councillor Kaya Comer-Schwartz said hate crime had "no place in Islington" and the council would work with police to find out who was responsible.

The menorah is being rebuilt after being left in pieces on Islington Green. A lighting ceremony is due to be held at Islington Green on Thursday night in a show of solidarity.

Councillor Kaya Comer-Schwartz added: "The festival of Hanukkah is a celebration of light and joy. This horrific antisemitic attack is completely unacceptable and doesn’t reflect the Islington we know and love.

"Hate crime has no place in Islington and we will work with the Metropolitan Police to find the culprit of this attack.

"Islington will not be cowed by hate crime and we will make sure replacement menorah lights are in place for the remainder of Hanukkah to make sure our community can continue to celebrate."

