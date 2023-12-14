Man slashed twice in the face during failed phone robbery on London towpath

A man was slashed twice in the face during a failed attempt to steal his phone on a towpath in South London.

The victim, in his 40s, was left permanently scarred after being pulled to the ground on a path leading from Rotherhithe New Road to South Bermondsey Station in Southwark.

He was attacked by two men, aged around 18 to 20, wearing dark clothing riding the same bike.

"This was a violent and frightening attack on an innocent person. The suspects did not achieve their aim of stealing his phone but the pain they caused him physically and mentally is significant," said Detective Sergeant Darren Quartly.

"The scars from his injuries will be with him for the rest of his life and it will take him time to recover from this attack.

"We are determined to crack down on crimes like these to make our streets safer. "The incident happened near a station at a busy time of day and so we think it’s likely that someone will have seen something or have some information that could help our investigation. If you know anything at all we urge you to get in touch," he added.

Anyone with information or any witnesses can contact police via 101 or @MetCC on X, quoting CAD 5048/6Dec.

