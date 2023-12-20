Two jailed for life after petrol station brawls turned deadly

Two men have been jailed for life after stabbing someone to death during a petrol station fight.

Leone Davis and Justin Romano, both aged 19, have been sent to prison for at least 20 years after Mirko Naramcic, 31, died on March 17 last year.

All three were involved in a brawl which broke out around Maguire Drive in Richmond.

The Metropolitan Police were called to reports of a stabbing, but when officers arrived no victims could be found.

Mr Naramcic died in hospital and a post-mortem examination revealed cause of death as a stab injury.

Mirko Naramcic. Credit: Metropolitan Police

During the police investigation, it was revealed Davies had quickly left the scene and drove to a woman's home.

The woman - Eve Carter - subsequently helped dispose of his phone in the hope of distancing him from the attack.

Officers however located the phone and analysed its contents - linking him to the crime.

Carter pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice and will be sentenced on the date to be confirmed.

Eve Carter. Credit: Metropolitan Police

Senior investigating officer DCI Geoff Grogansaid: “Our thoughts today remain with Mirko Naramcic’s family and friends as they continue to struggle with his tragic loss.

“Mirko had spent the day drinking and enjoying the company of friends. His night ended with him being violently attacked and ultimately losing his life.

“This case, once again, highlights what can happen when people go out armed with knives without thinking about the consequences.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…