Boy, four, dead from knife wounds as woman 'known to him' arrested

A four-year-old boy has died after suffering knife injuries at an address in Hackney, east London, and a 41-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder, the Metropolitan Police said.

Police received a call at around 10.50pm on Wednesday raising concerns for the welfare of a child at a property in Montague Road.

The boy was found with knife injuries and was taken to be treated in hospital, but later died.

A woman, who was known to the boy, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and remains in custody, and police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

Detective Chief Superintendent James Conway, who leads policing for Hackney and Tower Hamlets, said: “This is an extremely distressing incident which will understandably cause shock and disbelief amongst the local community and those who attended the scene.

“We are working with our partners, including Hackney Council and the school community, to ensure support is there for people who need it.

“Specialist officers from our homicide team are progressing this investigation and continue to work to establish the circumstances of this young child’s death, and the events that led up to it.

“This incident occurred within the home and, while is no wider public safety risk, additional officers will be present in the area as we recognise the impact this will have on the community.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...