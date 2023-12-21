London Euston hit by travel chaos days before Christmas due to fault on line

Travellers have been left stranded at London Euston after all trains were cancelled due to a fault on the line.

Engineers are on site assessing the damage after a serious fault was detected on the overhead wires at Watford Junction.

All lines are currently blocked through the area until further notice, according to London Northwestern Railway.

Replacement buses are currently operating from Northampton to Milton Keynes, and from Milton Keynes to Watford Junction.

Passengers stuck at London Euston Credit: PA

James Dean, Network Rail’s West Coast South route director, said: ‘I’m sorry to passengers impacted by the overhead lines coming down near Euston station and the major disruption to journeys this is causing.

‘Our team of engineers are onsite and assessing the damage, but it is too early to know what has caused it. Our focus is on fixing the issue as soon as possible.’

Anyone travelling by train on Thursday is urged to check the National Rail website before beginning their journey.

In a statement, Avanti West Coast said: " Due to damage to the overhead electric wires between Watford Junction and London Euston some lines are blocked.

"Train services running to and from these stations may be delayed by up to 20 minutes.

"Disruption is expected until the end of the day."

