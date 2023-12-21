A couple from north London is desperately trying to raise a million pounds in just a few days so their son can have a multi-organ transplant.

Ralph Tatham, aged three, was diagnosed with an ultra-rare but potentially curable form of liver cancer in January this year.

Surgeons at London's Great Ormond Street Hospital say Ralph will need a new liver, bowel and pancreas, having already undergone 11 rounds of chemotherapy.

The toddler has been top of Britain's transplant list since May, but might not survive if he waits any longer unless money is raised for treatment in America.

A tumour was discovered on Ralph's liver in January 2023. Credit: Handout

Katie and Graham Tatham, both 35, say Ralph is unlike any other three-year-old boy.

"You might not even know there's something particularly wrong with him because he's so full of life and humour, but of course we know there's something wrong inside," said Graham speaking to ITV News London last month.

"It was absolutely devastating finding out just after Christmas the worst news you could ever find out as a parent," added Katie.

"It was just horrific."

Katie and Graham Tatham are trying to raise £1 million for their son's treatment Credit: Handout

Ralph's parents set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds for the potentially life-changing operation and "give him the future he deserves."

More than £387,000 has currently been raised to get Ralph the triple organ transplant.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...