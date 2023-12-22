Hunt for man after fire started onboard London bus

Police are appealing for help to find and name this man. Credit: Met Police

Detectives are searching for this man after a fire was started onboard a bus outside Euston Railway Station. The route 273 bus was parked outside the station when a man started a fire on the top deck at around 2.30pm on Monday, June 12, according to the Metropolitan Police.

Detective Inspector Jonathan Potter, from the Roads and Transport Policing Command, said: "This was an extremely reckless act which could have resulted in somebody being seriously hurt.

Anyone with information about this man is urged to contact the Met Police. Credit: Met Police

"It was sheer luck that there were no injuries. I would urge anyone who recognised the man in the image to contact us immediately."

Anyone with information has been urged to call 101 quoting CAD 4378/03Oct, or to make a report online.

Alternatively they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously online here, or by calling 800 555 111.

