London Underground staff to hold week of rolling strikes in New Year

London Underground workers are set to stage a series of strikes in January in a dispute over pay.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) have voted overwhelmingly to take industrial action over a 5% pay offer.

The rolling strikes will follow travel disruption in the capital during the Christmas period, with closures and cancellations scheduled for both Paddington and Kings Cross stations.

Engineering and maintenance workers will be taking action over January 5/6, with no rest-day working or overtime until January 12.

London Underground control centre and power/control members will be taking action over January 7/8, and fleet workers will walk out on January 8.

Signallers and service controller members will take action on January 9 and 12 while all fleet, stations and trains grades will walk out on January 10.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said Tube workers who help bring “vast amounts of value” to the London economy were not going to put up with senior managers and commissioners “raking it in”, while they were given “modest below-inflation offers”.

He said: “The refusal of Transport for London to restore staff travel facilities and create a two-tier workforce is also unacceptable.

“Our members have made it clear that they are prepared to take action and we urge TfL to improve their offer to avert disruption in the capital.”

Transport Secretary Mark Harper urged Mayor of London Sadiq Khan to use new powers passed by central government to "enforce minimum service levels" to reduce the impact of strikes.

"Is that a power that you welcome? Is that a power you intend to use," Harper asked at yesterday's Mayor's Question Time.

Mr Khan responded: "The legislation that you're referring to isn't fit for purpose for TfL in relation to safety requirements, but also in relation to the minimum standards requirement.

"But, we're hoping it doesn't come to that because we're hoping that, as is often the case, we manage to resolve these things amicably."

A TfL spokesperson said: “We are disappointed that RMT has announced strike action based on our full and final pay offer.

“We have been clear throughout our productive discussions with our trade unions that this offer is the most we can afford whilst ensuring that we can operate safely, reliably and sustainably.

“We encourage the RMT to engage with us to avoid disruption for Londoners at the start of next year.”

