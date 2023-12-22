A mother has been charged with murder following the death of her son in Hackney.

Keziah Macharia, of Montague Road, east London, was arrested at the scene on Wednesday on suspicion of murder of her son Kobi Dooley-Macharia.

The Metropolitan Police launched an investigation after attending an address on Montague Road at approximately 10.50pm on Wednesday following concerns for the welfare of a child.

Kobi, four, was found suffering knife injuries and was taken to hospital, but despite efforts to save him, he died from his injuries.

The 41-year-old will appear in custody at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Friday charged with the murder of her four-year-old son.

A special post-mortem will take place on December 28.

