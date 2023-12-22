New Banksy artwork in Peckham appears to call for Gaza ceasefire

Banksy has revealed new artwork in south London which appears to be in support of a ceasefire in Gaza.

The elusive British street artist shared pictures of the piece – a stop sign emblazoned with aircraft – on social media this morning.

He didn't provide any explanation for the work, placed in Commercial Way, Peckham, but it is believed to be a reference to Israel's war with Hamas.

Banksy is known for his political activism and has created a number of artworks in Gaza and the West Bank since the early 2000s to highlight the plight of the Palestinian people.

The street artist offered no explanation for his work, but it appears to be a reference to Israel's war in Gaza. Credit: @Banksy/Instagram

In 2015 the Bristol-based artist was believed to have travelled through the network of underground tunnels in Gaza to paint a number of murals in the Palestinian enclave.

The works included a giant cat playing with a ball sprayed over the ruins of a house destroyed by Israeli shelling.

A Banksy artwork spray-painted onto a section of a wall in Bethlehem, showing a donkey having its identification papers checked by an armed Israeli soldier, was displayed London's Design Centre Chelsea Harbour before being sold at an auction.

The artist was also behind the "Walled Off Hotel" in the occupied West Bank, which billed itself as a hotel with the “worst view in the world”.

