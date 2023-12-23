A father has paid tribute to his "dearly missed" four-year-old son who "brought joy and laughter to the world" after the boy's mother was charged with murder.

Kobi Macharia Dooly died after being found with knife injuries in Hackney, east London, on Wednesday night.

His father, who the Metropolitan Police named as Ben, said in a tribute: “With heavy hearts we bid farewell to Kobi, you will be so dearly missed.

"The joy and laughter you brought to the world has been taken far too soon, We will be thinking of you day and night for eternity until we meet you again.

"The family would like to acknowledge and appreciate all messages of support, Please respect our family privacy at this very difficult time."

Forensic officers at a property on Montague Road in Dalston, east London Credit: Yui Mok/PA Wire/PA Images

Police were called to an address in Montague Road, Hackney, on Wednesday night following concerns about the welfare of a child.

Four-year-old Kobi was found suffering knife injuries and he was taken to hospital for treatment, where he sadly died from his injuries.

Keziah Macharia, 41, of Montague Road, E8 appeared at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Friday, December 22 charged with the murder of her son.

She was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on Thursday, December 28.

A special post-mortem is scheduled to take place next week.

