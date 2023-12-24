Detectives investigating the death of a woman and two dogs in a suspected hit-and-run in Essex, have made an arrest.

A man is in custody after the incident on Friday.

Marie Theobald, 48, from Hainault, was walking with two dogs named Riley and Honey, on Manford Way in Chigwell, when she was hit by a car, believed to be a white Seat Leon.

Emergency services were called just after 5pm on Friday, but Marie was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following the fatal collision.

Marie's family paid tribute to her in a statement today, describing her as a "loving mother, daughter, sister, niece and friend."

They said: "Marie was an honest, hardworking, selfless woman who would do anything for anyone. Marie always put others first.

“The dogs Riley and Honey were much loved members of the family. They adored Marie as she adored them. May they all rest in perfect peace together.

“The family ask for their privacy to be respected at this time.”

The Metropolitan Police say the driver of the car failed to stop at the scene, and the car was located nearby shortly after the collision.

Anyone with information and any witnesses yet to speak to police are asked to call 101, ref CAD 5312/22dec. To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers.