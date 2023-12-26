Man arrested after car crashes through brick wall into Essex home

A car smashed through a brick wall leaving bricks covering a front garden and a huge hole in the front of a home.

Essex Police shared a picture of the crash on X, formerly known as Twitter, following the crash in Grays, Essex, on Monday.

The image shows members of the fire service attempting to clear the damage.

Essex Police said: "We were called to the scene of a collision in Argent Street, Grays.

"We were notified at around 9.50am on Monday 25 December of the single-vehicle collision in which a car collided with a property, causing extensive damage.

"Thankfully, no one from the property has been reported as injured.

"A man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, driving without a licence and no insurance, and remains in custody."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...