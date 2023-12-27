Firefighters tackle blaze at London Oratory School

Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a school in west London.

Ten fire engines and about 70 firefighters were called to the London Oratory School on Seagrave Road in Fulham at about 10am.

An atrium is alight in a four-storey building, the fire brigade said.

A nearby shopping centre and some residential addresses have been evacuated as a precaution.

Residents have been urged to keep their windows closed.

Fire engines and police officers on Seagrave Road Credit: PA

The Catholic school, which admits boys aged seven to 18 and girls aged 16 to 18, is a short distance from the Chelsea stadium, Stamford Bridge.

A spokesperson for London Fire Brigade said: “The brigade was called at 10.11am and is still at the scene.

“Fire crews from Fulham, Chelsea, Kensington, Wandsworth, Hammersmith, Clapham, Lambeth and Soho fire stations are in attendance.”

The cause of the fire is not known.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “Police don’t know at this stage whether there are any injured persons inside the school.

“The cause of the fire is currently unknown and will be investigated.

“A nearby shopping centre and some residential addresses have been evacuated as a precaution.

“Road closures are in place. Please avoid the area at this time.”

The London Ambulance Service, which is on the scene, urged residents to close their windows.

Posting on X, formerly Twitter, the ambulance service said: “We have an incident response officer and hazardous area response team on standby at the fire in Fulham.

“Please avoid the area if possible and close your windows if you live nearby.”