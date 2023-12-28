A teenage boy has been charged with murder over the death of a 22-year-old woman in south-east London, the Metropolitan Police said.

The 16-year-old is due to appear at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Thursday following the incident on December 24 in Bermondsey.

Police said they were called to reports of a stabbing at Spenlow House in Jamaica Road at around 10pm, with the 16-year-old arrested a short time afterwards.

The woman, who died at the scene, has been named by police as Kacey Clarke and the Met said her family are aware and are being supported by specially trained officers.

A post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as a single sharp force trauma to the chest.

The woman and the teenager were known to each other, the police added.