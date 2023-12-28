Hugh Grant spent Christmas Day serving a festive lunch to elderly residents in London in what has been described as "the real Love Actually".

The 63-year-old was helping out at the Big H&F Christmas Day Lunch which allows elderly residents of Hammersmith and Fulham, who would otherwise have been on their own, to enjoy Christmas together.

The council shared a series of photographs on social media of the Hollywood actor serving food and meeting the elderly guests.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the council wrote: "Thanks to everyone who joined us at the annual Big H&F Christmas Day Lunch - including a very special guest, Hugh Grant.

"Hugh helped us serve lunch to 500 local older people who otherwise would have celebrated alone. This was the real Love Actually."

Deputy leader of Hammersmith and Fulham, Councillor Ben Coleman, also wrote: "Massive thanks to Hugh Grant for his surprise appearance serving guests at our Big H&F Christmas Day Lunch.

"We were all delighted to see him. He made an already fun occasion even more special."

