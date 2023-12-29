Boy, 16, charged with arson after fire at London Oratory School

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with arson following a fire at a prestigious 160-year-old Catholic school in west London.

Ten fire engines and about 70 firefighters were called to the London Oratory School, on Seagrave Road in Fulham, at around 10am on Wednesday.

No injuries were reported, but part of an atrium in the four-storey building was damaged by fire, the London Fire Brigade said.

A nearby shopping centre and some residential addresses had to be evacuated as a precaution, and locals were urged to keep their windows closed.

The alleged arsonist was arrested at around 11.15am and taken into custody. The teenager is due to appear in custody at Highbury Youth Court on Friday.

London Oratory School , which admits boys aged seven to 18 and girls aged 16 to 18, is a short distance from the Chelsea stadium, Stamford Bridge. The school’s alumni include actor Simon Callow, trade unionist Mick Whelan, as well as the children of the former prime minister Sir Tony Blair, Harriet Harman and former deputy prime minister, Sir Nick Clegg.

