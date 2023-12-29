Hunt for cyclist who knocked hats of Jewish people and 'assaulted child'

Police are searching for a cyclist filmed knocking the hats off several Jewish people in north London before reportedly assaulting a child.

The unknown male was recorded nearby a synagogue on Cazenove Road, Hackney on Thursday, December 21, at around 2pm.

It comes amid a sharp rise in antisemitic incidents in London following Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza.

The suspect was shown riding past people after knocking off their hats, and according to police, went on to assault a child.

Investigators are yet to make any arrests but have now identified a victim and are appealing for more people to come forward.

Detective Chief Superintendent James Conway said: “Since the beginning of the conflict in Israel and Gaza, we have increased reassurance patrols across Stamford Hill and the wider area. “I would encourage anyone who has information about a suspect or anyone who was a victim of one of these hate offences to contact the team of detectives who are working with the local community to solve this crime. “We have been clear that hate has no place in London, and any allegation of antisemitism reported to police will be investigated robustly.” Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference CAD 3841/21Dec.

