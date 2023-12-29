Public warned not to approach man wanted over Boxing Day murder

Detectives are searching for a 38-year-old man over a fatal stabbing in east London in the early hours of Boxing Day.

Investigators have urged members of the public not to approach 38-year-old Jerejs Vankovs if they see him, and to instead call 999 immediately.

Officers are searching for Vankovs over the murder of 49-year-old Michael Murphy, who died after being stabbed in Cranwood Street, Hackney, at around 3.10am on December 26.

Leading the investigation is Detective Chief Inspector Kelly Allen, who said: “We have been working tirelessly to locate Jerejs Vankovs but have yet to find him.

"We are now asking for the public’s help to locate him. From what we understand, Vankovs and Michael were known to each other and both lived a transient lifestyle in the local area.

Michael Murphy, 49, was stabbed to death in the early hours of Boxing Day. Credit: Met Police

"I would ask people in the Shoreditch and wider Hackney area to keep a lookout for him. If you see Vankovs, please do not approach him but call 999 immediately.” Detective Chief Superintendent James Conway, responsible for policing in Hackney and Tower Hamlets, said: “The support of the Hackney community is vital in assisting us to find Jerejs Vankovs.

"We continue to work closely with our local partners to track him down but I would urge anyone who sees Vankovs, or knows of his whereabouts, to get in contact immediately.” Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to contact police on 101, or via X (formerly Twitter) @MetCC, quoting CAD669/26Dec.

Alternatively they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously online or on 0800 555 111.

