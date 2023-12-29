Second arrest made after man, 27, stabbed to death in group attack

Detectives investigating the murder of a 27-year-old man in south London less than a week before Christmas have made a second arrest.

Michael Patrick Afonso Peixoto was attacked and stabbed by a group of men on Mayfield Crescent in Thornton Heath, Croydon, at around 10.30pm on Tuesday, December 19.

The suspects drove off in the car their victim had been driving in – a grey Vauxhall Grand X Elite with the registration DL19LVS, which has since been located.

On Christmas Eve investigators arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicion of murder. He has since been bailed pending further enquiries.

Yesterday police arrested a 19-year-old man on the same charge. He remains in custody.

Leading the investigation is Detective Inspector Martin Thorpe, who said: “While these arrests mark significant developments in this investigation there is still a great deal of work ongoing. “I would like to thank those people who have come forward with information that assisted us in locating the car Michael had been travelling in when he was attacked. “However, I reiterate my appeal for anyone who was in the area and saw the events unfold, and has yet to speak to police, to come forward. Your information could prove to be vital in identifying those responsible for this brutal murder.” Anyone with information is asked to call 101, or to contact the force via 'X' on @MetCC, referencing CAD 7509/19Dec.

Alternatively they can provide information anonymously via Crimestoppers online or on 0800 555 111.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...