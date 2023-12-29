Passengers have been warned to expect delays and cancellations to Thameslink services this weekend and to check ahead before they travel.

The rail operator has warned of "significantly reduced" services, adding that "winter illnesses" have had a particular impact on "train crew shortages".

While there will be trains in the morning on Sunday, December 31, Thameslink says services will be significantly less frequent north of London and south to Brighton in the afternoon and evening.

It adds that there will be no Thameslink trains across the network at all overnight.

Sutton, Rainham and Sevenoaks Thameslink trains will continue to run. Southern and Gatwick Express trains are not affected and Gatwick Airport will continue to be served.

People heading to Luton Airport will be able to use East Midlands Railway (EMR) trains and Luton Express, although these finish earlier on Sunday. Passengers are urged to visit Thameslink's website for the latest updates to services.

Customer Services Director Jenny Saunders said: “We’re very sorry that we’ve had to alter and reduce our service this weekend.

"As with train companies in other parts of the country, this is because of train crew shortages, with winter illnesses having a particular impact.

“We’re doing our best to limit the impact and spread services but, regrettably, we strongly advise passengers to check their journeys before setting out.

"On Sunday, the service will be particularly affected in the afternoon with no Thameslink trains overnight."

Passengers can claim for Delay Repay compensation if their journeys are delayed by 15 minutes or more on Thameslink's website.

The operator says ticket acceptance is "being arranged" across other transport modes and routes.

