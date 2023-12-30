Protesters armed with sticks clash with Met Police amid 'community tensions'

Protesters faced-off with police in south London today following a demonstration related to “tensions in the Eritrean community”, Scotland Yard has said. Social media footage of the incident in Camberwell appeared to show protesters wielding sticks clashing with Met Police officers, bringing traffic to a standstill. There is still a heavy police presence on the scene in Camberwell Road, where a demonstration saw approximately 50 people gathering outside a private venue before violence broke out. The clashes are said to have taken place near The Lighthouse Theatre. Additional officers were called in to provide back-up, Scotland Yard said.

The Met said a number of arrests have been made. Credit: PA

A dispersal order has been put in place in the area until 7am tomorrow, giving police the power to exclude a person from the area.

At around 5.40pm, a police spokesperson said: "Camberwell Road has now reopened after a demonstration outside a private venue. "A group of approximately 60 protesters remain behind a police cordon. A number of arrests have been made."

