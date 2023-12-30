Two men have died and two others are fighting for their lives after a house fire in south Croydon.

Emergency services were called to a fire at a two-storey end-of-terraced house on Sanderstead Road in south Crodyon shortly before 11pm on Friday.

Two men were pronounced dead at the scene, the Metropolitan Police said. Officers are working to inform their next of kin.

A third man was taken to hospital where he remains in a life-threatening condition, police said.

A fourth and fifth man later self-presented at the hospital. One of the men is in a life-threatening condition and the other has since been discharged from hospital.

Police and firefighters are investigating the cause of the fire.

Most of the ground floor of the property was damaged in the blaze, the London Fire Brigade (LFB) said.

In a statement, they added: "Three people were rescued from the house by firefighters and treated by London Ambulance Service crews. Sadly, two people were pronounced dead at the scene."

The fire was brought under control by 12.15am on Saturday.

Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters from Croydon, Purley, Woodside, Norbury and Wallington fire stations attended the blaze.

