The grandfather of the 16-year-old who was killed after being stabbed on New Year's Eve in north London has said 'he had his whole life ahead of him'

The grandfather of Harry Pitman, the teenager who died after being stabbed at Primrose Hill on New Year's Eve, said "the whole family are devastated".

Speaking exclusively to ITV News London, Phillip Pitman said "He was a lovely boy.

"He was finding his way in life finally - with all the confusion and a young boy growing up, but he was finally finding his way.

"Just got his first little job. He was that sort of person who could deal with people.

"He was growing up and he was finding his way and this is just such a terrible loss, it really is. He just had his future ahead of him."

Police officers conduct a fingertip search of the area on Primrose Hill, Camden Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA

The 16-year-old, from Tottenham, was attending the famous viewpoint in Camden to watch the London fireworks display, but was stabbed and killed after an “altercation”, the Metropolitan Police said.

Officers were called to Primrose Hill in Camden at 11.40pm, where Harry was pronounced dead shortly before midnight despite attempts at first aid.

A 16-year-old boy who was arrested on suspicion of murder and taken into custody has been released on bail pending further enquiries, the Met said, with investigations ongoing.

Philip Pitman speaking to ITV London exclusively about the devastating impact of Harry's death after the teenager was stabbed to death on New Year's Eve

The spot is among the most popular in the capital for those hoping to watch the London Eye fireworks, and one local woman said there were “hundreds if not thousands” of people there at the time of the attack.

DCI Geoff Grogan said the area was very busy at the time and he urged anyone with information about the incident to come forward immediately.

He also said Harry was with a group of friends when he became involved in an “altercation with devastating consequences”, describing the attack as a “senseless act of violence”.

Mr Grogan added: “My thoughts and sympathies are with Harry’s family and friends at this difficult time."

Police officers in forensic suits on Primrose Hill, Camden, north London Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA

Harry's grandfather Phillip spoke about knife crime in the capital saying: "It's getting out of hand.

"I don't know what's going to be done moving forward but I don't want Harry's passing to be in vain.

"Something really has got to be done. It's a terrible shame, its a terrible loss.

"The whole family are devastated, we cannot believe this.

"I am very very angry. I just hope whoever has done this gets the most serious punishment they can get."

