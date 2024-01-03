Police have named a man who died after being stabbed on Abbey Road, North London.

Ahmed Jama, 29, was found by emergency services on Friday night on the Abbey Estate in Camden.

Paramedics and police gave him first aid at the scene but Ahmed Jama died in hospital later that evening.

No one has been arrested. Detectives are asking anyone who saw what happened to get in touch.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil Rawlinson, who is leading the investigation, said: "We would like to speak to anyone who either witnessed the stabbing or has information about who was responsible.

"Ahmed’s family are starting their New Year devastated by their loss. If you have any information that could help our investigation please get in touch."

A post-mortem will take place in the coming days.

Anyone with information about Ahmed Jama's death can contact police on 101 or X, formerly Twitter, @MetCC, quoting the reference CAD 5726/29Dec.

To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

