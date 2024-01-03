Dozens of people have gathered at a vigil for a “bright and promising” 16-year-old boy who was murdered just before midnight as he joined friends to watch New Year’s Eve fireworks at London’s Primrose Hill.

Harry Pitman was attacked after what police described as “an altercation” at the popular viewpoint in Camden, north London, which was filled with hundreds of people.

Witnesses said large crowds, including families with children, had gathered to watch the fireworks when the “senseless” violence broke out. Around a hundred people – including Harry’s mother, brother, and sister – gathered at Downhills Park to pay their respect to the teenager, with many carrying flowers and balloons.

People take part in a vigil in Downhills Park in London Credit: PA

Speaking on Tuesday, Harry's grandfather, Phillip Pitman, told ITV News London the whole family were devastated.

"He was a lovely boy," he said.

"He was finding his way in life finally - with all the confusion and a young boy growing up, but he was finally finding his way.

"Just got his first little job. He was that sort of person who could deal with people.

"He was growing up and he was finding his way and this is just such a terrible loss, it really is. He just had his future ahead of him," he added.

Harry’s school, St Thomas More Catholic School, described him as a “bright and promising young soul” who “touched lives with his infectious laughter and enthusiasm for life”.

In a statement on Tuesday, the school said: “He will be remembered for his many qualities, particularly his resilience and the positive impact he had on those around him.”

A post-mortem examination is due to take place in the coming days, and police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

On Tuesday, another 16-year-old boy, arrested on suspicion of murder at the scene, was released from custody under investigation, the Met said.

Detective Chief Inspector Geoff Grogan said Harry was with a group of friends when he became involved in an “altercation with devastating consequences”, describing the attack as a “senseless act of violence”.

Mr Grogan said: “My thoughts and sympathies are with Harry’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“His family are understandably devastated and specially trained officers are supporting them as they come to terms with their loss.

“A dedicated team of detectives are working hard to establish the events that led to such a senseless act of violence.”

