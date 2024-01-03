Metropolitan Police officers investigating the murder of a 16-year-old boy on Camden's Primrose Hill on New Year's Eve have made two more arrests.

Harry Pitman was attacked after what police described as “an altercation” at the popular viewpoint in north London, which was filled with hundreds of people.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder. He was later released on bail pending further enquiries.

Yesterday (Tuesday 2) evening police arrested a 15-year-old boy on suspicion of murder and an 18-year-old man on suspicion of affray.

Detective Chief Inspector Geoff Grogan, who is leading the investigation, said: “Harry had been with a group of friends near the viewing platform on Primrose Hill where they had gathered to celebrate the New Year and watch the firework display.

"It was there that Harry became involved in an altercation that would have devastating consequences.

“We are aware of speculation, especially on social media, that the attack may have been racially motivated and I can confirm that there is no indication of a racial motive.

Detective Chief Inspector Grogan continued, “despite having made three arrests, I am still very keen to hear from anyone who has footage or information that could assist our investigation.

“Similarly, I would like to thank everyone who has come forward so far – the help that you have given makes a difference.”

Dozens of people have gathered at a vigil for a “bright and promising” 16-year-old boy who was murdered just before midnight on New Year's Eve.

Police are asking anyone who has further information to call the investigations team on 020 8785 8099.

To remain anonymous you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...