Strikes set to bring large parts of London Underground grinding to a halt

Commuters are being warned of severe disruption on London Underground as strikes bring services grinding to a halt.

Transport bosses said there would be little or no service from Sunday night (7 January) until Friday morning (12 January) if the planned strike by the RMT goes ahead.

Football fans heading to the Emirates Stadium on Sunday for Arsenal's FA Cup clash with Liverpool are being advised to get trains home as soon as possible.

On Sunday 7 January, Tube services will end earlier than normal. Customers are advised to complete Tube journeys by 17:30

Lines serving the Emirates will try to remain open longer. Football fans are encouraged to make their way straight to the trains after the match as services will start to close from 19:30 on those lines

From Monday 8 to Thursday 11 January, severe disruption is expected, with little to no Tube service expected to run

On Friday 12 January, Tube services will start later than normal, with a good service expected by 12:00

Passengers will still be able to travel on London Overground, Elizabeth line, DLR and Tram services but services could be hit by last-minute changes, including not stopping at some stations shared with London Underground.

London buses are also expected to operate normally during this planned strike action, but customers should leave more time for their journeys as it is expected that many routes will be extremely busy.

Graphic showing how services will be affected by strike action Credit: TfL

Glynn Barton, TfL’s Chief Operating Officer, said: "We are disappointed that RMT is planning strike action in response to our offer of a five per cent pay increase.

"We have been clear throughout our productive discussions with our trade unions that this offer is the most we can afford while ensuring that we can operate safely, reliably and sustainably. We encourage the RMT to engage with us to avoid disruption for Londoners.

"We would like to advise anyone travelling during the strike days to check before they travel."

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said that Tube workers were not going to put up with "senior managers and commissioners raking it in", while they were given modest below inflation offers. "The refusal of TfL to restore staff travel facilities and create a two-tier workforce is also unacceptable. "Our members have made it clear that they are prepared to take action and we urge TfL to improve their offer to avert disruption in the capital," he said.

