Detectives have launched a murder investigation after finding a 32-year-old woman stabbed to death at an address in Lewisham.

A 38-year-old man handed himself in to police this morning, telling officers he had harmed the victim.

Officers then went to an address on Parbury Road in Honor Oak and found the body of a woman.

The man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He was taken to hospital as a precaution and from there will be taken into custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Webb said: “This is a tragic incident that has left a family devastated.

“While I understand the shock that will be felt by the local community, I would like to stress that we are not looking for any other people in connection with the murder and there is no immediate risk to the public.

“My thoughts are with the victim’s loved ones at this sad time.”

A post-mortem examination will take place at a later date.

Police are asking anyone with information can contact police on 101 or via X, formerly Twitter, @MetCC, quoting the reference MetCC quoting 856/03JAN.

Information can be reported anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...