The actor's union is balloting the chorus of the English National Opera on industrial action after rejecting what they call "dramatic cuts".

Equity turned down plans to cut salaries as part of a plan to reduce the ENO’s season in London.

The union called the proposals "disproportionate and unsustainable" and show disregard for the artistic workforce.

"Equity’s members cannot accept the devastating contract cuts which are being proposed by ENO management, which would result in a 40% loss of income and a worsening of their terms and conditions," said Lottie Stables, Equity Industrial Official for Opera.

"Our members in the chorus want to be on stage, performing affordable and accessible to diverse audiences and our message to ENO management is clear – we continue to seek a negotiated solution to this dispute, and they can end this dispute by protecting their artistic workforce and meeting the demands of our counter proposal," she added.

An additional English National Opera base is being set up in Manchester but the union claimed there were no "concrete plans" to take the performing workforce there.

The English National Opera urged the union to help find a sustainable solution, adding: "Everyone at ENO respects trade union's members' right to industrial action as part of our ongoing negotiations. However, we believe that the issues raised are best resolved around the negotiation table.

"We continue our conversations with Equity in good faith as we work towards a sustainable future for ENO, within the context of our funding agreement reached with Arts Council England in July 2023."

