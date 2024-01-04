Two people have been charged after the fire at the North London, constituency office of Conservative MP Mike Freer.

Paul Harwood, 42, and Zara Kasory, 32, were arrested yesterday (Wednesday 3) and have been charged with arson with intent over the fire in a shed at the office on Ballards Lane.

Officers were called to the fire at about 7 pm on Christmas Eve, with the London Fire Brigade also on the scene.

The pair have also been charged with arson without intent over a fire at the back of a North London restaurant later on in the evening.

Both will appear at Willesden Magistrates’ Court today.

There were no reported injuries in either fire.

Police say that they are aware of concern in the community and can confirm the incident at Mike Freer's office is "not being treated as a hate crime."

