Police investigating Harry Pitman murder search for two men caught on camera

Police have released images of two men sought by detectives investigating the murder of Harry Pitman in Primrose Hill on New Year’s Eve. The officer leading the investigation said there was “no racial or gang element” to the stabbing and it appeared to be a “spontaneous fight”. Detective Chief Inspector Geoff Grogan said: “We are working at pace to identify and speak to everyone in the immediate vicinity of the murder, and to that end, I have issued two images and am asking anyone who can name the people pictured to get in touch. “Similarly, if you see yourself pictured, please contact us without delay. It may be that you have information that could help us, or that we can eliminate you from our enquiries. “Harry’s family is devastated. He was a vibrant young man who should have had his life ahead of him. We continue to support them as they struggle to come to terms with their loss.” Three teenagers, aged 15, 16 and 18, arrested over the the murder have been bailed pending further investigation.

