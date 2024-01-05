Battersea’s longest stay cat has been rehomed

Battersea Dogs & Cats Home has rehomed a short-haired cat nearly 200 days after arriving at its centre in Windsor.

Winnie was brought to Battersea’s Old Windsor centre as a stray along with her five kittens, who she gave birth to shortly before her arrival.

To ensure she was as comfortable as possible and in a calm and relaxed home environment after giving birth, For the welfare of Winnie and her kittens, they were all fostered until they were ready for homes to call their own. The kittens were rehomed quite quickly but needed some extra support so she stayed for much longer, 195 days to be exact.

Winnie with her new owner Credit: Battersea

Winnie was spotted by a London-based couple, who took her home on New Year’s Eve, were drawn to her affectionate nature.

Battersea Dogs and Cats Home will celebrate 140 years of caring for cats this year. Cattery Team Leader at Battersea, Hazel Adams said: “We are so glad that Winnie has started off the new year in a loving new home after a long stay with us.

“Getting Winnie ready to find a new home was a real team effort,

"Everyone at here at Battersea is over the moon that she has finally found a family who loves her just as much as we do.”