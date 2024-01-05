Heavy rainfall has disrupted London's streets, rivers and trains

London has disruption on its streets, rivers and trains today after heavy rainfall last night.

The London Fire Brigade were called to Hackney Wick yesterday evening after a canal burst causing flooding around the area.

Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters were called to the flooding between Dace Road and Wick Lane.

Station Commander Dan Capon, who was at the scene, said: "Firefighters worked through the night to ensure the scene was safe and evacuated a number of people from surrounding buildings."

The MET office issued a yellow weather warning until 03:00 GMT this morning.

Across the river in Kingston

Teddington RNLI has issued a warning that the Thames is running very fast in Kingston, because of the amount of rainfall last night (Thursday 4).

In a social media post by @rnli_teddington, they said: “River Thames in Kingston is currently running twice as fast as it was last Friday & is extremely powerful.

“Environment Agency advises users of all boats not to navigate. If you are checking your boat please wear a lifejacket.

“If you see someone in trouble call 999 for Coastguard.”

On the railways

Great Western Railway also took to social media to report “significant disruption” on its network and is asking customers to check before they travel.

In a statement, they said: “short notice cancellations and a reduced level of service on long-distance routes are expected throughout the day.”

