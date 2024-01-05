Staff have begun industrial action this evening with disruption expected to get worse across next week.

The RMT are striking for better pay, grading structures and travel facilities.

Transport for London is offering its staff a 5% pay rise, an offer which members of the ASLEF union accepted.

Peter McNaught from Transport for London (TfL) told ITV News London that they have gone through the finances with the RMT union to show that they are being 'truthful' in not being able to increase the pay offer.

The last two planned tube strikes in July and October 2023 were called off. But this time the RMT have confirmed that workers will take strike action.

Throughout the action, TfL are advising customers who need to travel to 'consider alternative routes'.

When are the January strike days in London?

Friday 5 January

At 6pm maintenance train workers at Ruislip Depot will walk out for 24 hours - minimal disruption expected

Sunday 7 January

Tube services end earlier than normal, with customers advised to complete Tube journeys by 17:30

For those attending the Arsenal v Liverpool FA Cup match at the Emirates

London Underground say they are putting 'maximum effort' to remain open longer for the football fans but stations will start to close from 19:30.

Monday 8 to Thursday 11 January

Little or no service, expect severe disruption

Friday 12 January

Tube services will begin later than normal. London Underground aim to be running a good service expected by midday.

Graphic showing how services will be affected by strike action Credit: TfL

There is also a threat of further industrial action to hit the underground.

The Transport Salaried Staffs' Association (TSSA) are also threatening industrial action against the London Underground after talks this week they still reject the pay offer.

TSSA general secretary, Maryam Eslamdoust said: "Our members on London Underground are deeply unhappy at this sub-standard and simply unrealistic offer.

"We will now move to a ballot for industrial action, raising the very real prospect of a crippling strike on the Tube.

"If this is to be avoided London Underground must come back to the table with an offer which takes account of the ongoing cost-of-living crisis."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know