ITV London's Will Davis has this report

Residents in South London are rallying against the closure of their area's only Post Office. The Clapham Common branch is at risk of closure in the coming weeks, as the proposal of a building redevelopment offers the chance for the business to break its lease. The fallout of the Horizon scandal has cost the Post Office millions of pounds, and cost-cutting measures are part of why the service could driven out of Clapham.

Local MP, Florence Eshalomi says closures are happening too often and has written to both the Post Office CEO and the government to demand the branch doesn’t close.

The Post office says there are enough branches nearby. They are also advertising for a local retailer to open a post office within the Clapham branch to help with the rent cost.

