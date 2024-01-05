Two teenage boys arrested on suspicion of murder over death of Harry Pitman

A 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy have been arrested on suspicion of murder over the death of 16-year-old Harry Pitman in north London on New Year’s Eve, the Metropolitan Police said.

The Met said the two teenagers remain in custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Geoff Grogan said: “This is a fast-paced investigation, and my team is working around the clock to identify those responsible.

“This is clearly a significant development, and we are keeping Harry’s family informed.”

